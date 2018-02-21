COLOMBIA: Colcap Shows Volatility As Avianca Climbs More Than 10%

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Colcap, the main index of the Colombian Stock Exchange, traded near stability in the last minutes of Wednesday's session at 1,515.77 points, after experiencing extreme volatility during the session.

Shares of Avianca and Bancolombia rose and counterbalanced the low performance of Ecopetrol and Sura.

Ramses Pestanapalmett, an analyst at Ultraserfinco, said that Avianca was rising more than 10%, influenced by the change of recommendation made by JP Morgan from 'neutral' to 'overweight.'

Meanwhile, the locally traded U.S. dollar closed at 2,862.00 Colombian pesos, marking a 0.91% rise. Wilson Tovar, an analyst at Acciones & Valores, said that the greenback is strengthened by higher issuances of U.S. debt securities.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.