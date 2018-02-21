BRAZIL: Temer May Run For President In October, Says Chief-of-staff

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Brazilian President Michel Temer can run for office in October, said Eliseu Padilha, Temer's chief-of-staff, in an interview with Radio Gaucha.

"I do not rule out the hypothesis of his candidate being himself, but he has not yet admitted that he can be a candidate," he noted. "What the president has said is that his candidate will be known at the end of May or the beginning of June."

The minister also denied a correlation between the intervention in Rio de Janeiro and the government giving up on going ahead with the pension reform.

"The intervention is directly related to the government of Rio de Janeiro. One thing has nothing to do with the other," the minister said.

Still, the minister said that the text could be re-discussed in the future.

"The pension reform is on the agenda until the last day of President Michel Temer."

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

