Stocks Close Firmly Negative Following Fed Minutes - U.S. Commentary

Stocks came under pressure in afternoon trading on Wednesday following the release of the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting.

The major averages ended the day firmly in negative territory, just off their lows of the session. The Dow slid 166.97 points or 0.7 percent to 24,797.78, the Nasdaq dipped 16.08 points or 0.2 percent to 7,218.23 and the S&P 500 fell 14.93 points or 0.6 percent to 2,701.33.

The lower close on Wall Street came after the minutes of the Fed's January meeting indicated the central bank still plans to raise interest rates three times in 2018.

The Fed raised its projection for inflation from anemic levels, saying that core personal consumption expenditure index "would rise notably faster this year" from its 1.5% rate in December.

Natural gas stocks showed a significant move to the downside on the day, dragging the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index down by 2.9 percent.

Real estate, utilities, and semiconductor stocks also saw considerable weakness, moving lower along with most of the other major sectors.

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday, although the mainland Chinese markets remained closed. Japans Nikkei 225 Index edged up by 0.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the German DAX Index edged down by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE Index climbed by 0.5 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries moved to the downside following the release of the Fed minutes. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, increased by 5 basis points to 2.943 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

