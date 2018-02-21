PERU: Kuczynski Dismisses Calls For His Resignation

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (PPK) said he would not resign his post amid a renewed legislative motion to oust him for his ties with the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

"With all due respect to those who criticize me, but also asking them for respect, we have made difficult decisions that nobody wanted to take. I took them, and I will be there to make future decisions," Kuczynski said.

"I will not resign due to an unfounded political or mediatic pressure," said the president at the inauguration of the 3rd Integration Meeting between Ibero-American countries and the Pacific Alliance.

Earlier this month, two vacancy motions against Kuczynski were presented by the New Peru and Broad Front parties due to his links with Odebrecht.

A first vacancy motion against Pedro Pablo Kuczynski was rejected in December last year after the opposition failed to gather the 87 votes needed to oust him, while Keiko Fujimori's party supported PPK in the vote.

According to ruling party officials, the new vacancy motions are a reaction of left-wing parties to the humanitarian pardon granted by the president to Alberto Fujimori, Keiko's father, a few days after the vote. Fujimori was convicted of crimes against humanity, among other things.

