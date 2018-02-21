ARGENTINA: Merval Drops 1.33% As Investors Migrate To Fixed Income

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Merval, the main index of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, fell 1.33% Tuesday, closing at 32,836.31 points, as traders took a breather after four consecutive rises and as some investors moved to fixed income assets betting on higher interest rates.

"As has been happening throughout February, the local market is still very aware of what is happening on Wall Street. Today the 10-year treasury bond rate rose again, affecting the rates of Argentinean bonds, "explained Eduardo Fernández de Rava Bursátil.

Banco Macro (+3.09%) reported a net income for the fourth quarter of 2017 of 3.012 billion pesos, 78% above the profit obtained in the same quarter of the previous year.

The shares of Telecom (-5.18%), Costanera (-3.65%), Supervielle (-3.64%), and Siderar (-3.45%) closed down, while Cresud (+1.98%), Francés (+1.77%), and Banco Hipotecario (+1.67%) rose.

The locally traded U.S. dollar rose 0.45%, closing at 19.85 Argentinean pesos.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.