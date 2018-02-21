PETROBRAS: Output Falls 0.73% In January From December To 2.7 Million Boed

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras oil and gas production fell 0.73% in January from a month before, to 2.7 million of barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed). Out of this total, 2.6 million boed were produced in Brazil and 970,000 boed abroad.

In Brazil, the average oil output fell 1%, to 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in January on a monthly basis. According to the company, the reduction was due to the maintenance shutdown of the FPSO Capixaba platform vessel, which operates in Parque das Baleias, in the Campos Basin, and the assignment of 35% rights of the Lapa field to Total in the pre-salt layer of the Santos Basin.

Petrobras also said that total production operated by the company, considering its own share and the partners, totaled 3.31 million boed, being 3.19 million boed in Brazil.

In January, natural gas production, excluding the liquefied volume, was 78.7 million cubic meters per day (m3/d), up 1% from the previous month.

Abroad, oil production was 61,000 bpd, in line with that of December, while natural gas production was 6.2 million cubic meters per day, twice the output recorded in the previous month.

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

