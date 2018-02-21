ARGENTINA: Trade Balance Posts US$ 986 Million Deficit In January

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Argentinean trade balance recorded a US$ 986 million deficit in January 2018, from a US$ 51 million deficit in the same month of the previous year, said the country's statistics office.

In the annual comparison, exports increased 10.7% in January, totaling US$ 4.75 billion, while imports grew 32.1%, amounting to US$ 5.736 billion.

The increase in the trade deficit reflected a greater percentage increase in imports over exports. The largest increases in imports corresponded to automobiles.

by Agencia CMA Latam

