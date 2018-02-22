Japan Inflation Data Due On Friday

Japan will on Friday release January figures for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Overall nationwide CPI is expected to rise 1.3 percent on year, accelerating from 1.0 percent in December. Core CPI is called at 0.8 percent, down from 0.9 percent a month earlier.

Japan also will see producer price data for January, with forecasts calling for an increase of 0.8 percent on year - unchanged from the previous month.

Singapore will release January numbers for consumer prices; in December, CPI was down 0.1 percent on month and up 0.4 percent on year.

