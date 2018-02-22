European Economics Preview: Germany's Ifo Business Confidence Data Due

Business confidence from Germany is due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office Insee publishes final inflation data and sentiment survey results. The manufacturing sentiment index is seen unchanged at 113 in February.

France's inflation is seen at 1.4 percent in January, in line with flash estimate.

At 3.15 am ET, Switzerland's industrial production data is due for the fourth quarter. Production had advanced 8.6 percent on year in the third quarter.

At 4.00 am ET, Germany's Ifo business confidence data is due. The business sentiment index is seen at 117 in February versus 117.6 in January.

At 4.30 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is slated to release UK GDP data. The is forecast to grow 0.5 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, in line with flash estimate.

At 5.00 am ET, Italy's Istat is scheduled to issue final consumer prices and industrial orders.

