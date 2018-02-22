Australian University Starts First Blockchain Course In The Country

RMIT, an Australia-based university, has launched the country's first course on blockchain that would help understand the 's fundamentals and impact.

The online short-term course, "Developing Blockchain Strategy," would teach the foundations of blockchain, the technology behind cryptocurrencies. The course also includes working with leading industry experts to build a real-world strategy for one's .

The university has partnered with professional services firm Accenture and fintech hub Stone & Chalk to develop a hands-on blockchain program.

The 8-week course, developed by the university's Blockchain Innovation Hub, will cost A$1600, with a special launch offer of A$1300. The course, which starts on March 19, has no entry requirements, but just asks for critical thinking.

Blockchain, a decentralized database system, has been widely adopted by various industries around the world. A recent report published by the financial ratings agency Standard & Poor's pointed out that Blockchain technology could lead to a positive disruption in the global financial .

by RTT Staff Writer

