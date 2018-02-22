European Shares Seen Sharply Lower At Opening

European stocks look set to suffer heavy losses on Thursday as signs of faster U.S. inflation bolstered expectations for three or even more interest rate hikes this year.

The dollar stood near a one-week high against a basket of major currencies and bond yields hit a fresh four-year high on concerns about higher interest rates after the minutes from the Federal Reserve's January meeting showed the central bank plans to raise interest rates three times in 2018.

According to the Fed minutes, policymakers expressed rising confidence on inflation while agreeing that the strengthening in the near-term economic outlook increased the likelihood that a gradual upward trajectory of the federal funds rate would be appropriate.

Asian stock are broadly lower on U.S. rate hike worries, although Chinese shares rallied as trading resumed following the Chinese New Year break.

Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell around 1 percent on expectations the Fed will move to raise interest rates as early as next month.

The day's economic calendar remains light, with Ifo confidence data from Germany and U.K. GDP data due out later in the day.

The German business sentiment index is seen at 117 in February versus 117.6 in January, while the U.K. is forecast to grow 0.5 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, in line with flash estimate.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.7 percent, the S&P 500 shed 0.6 percent and the Nasdaq Composite eased 0.2 percent.

European markets fluctuated before finishing mostly higher on Wednesday as investors digested a slew of earnings reports and data releases.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 0.2 percent. France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose half a percent, while the German DAX slid 0.1 percent.

