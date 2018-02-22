Fielmann Group FY17 Profit Rises; Increases Dividend - Quick Facts

Fielmann Group (FLMNF.PK) reported that its fiscal 2017 net income rose to 173 million euros from the previous year's 171.2 million euros.

Pre-tax profit for the year increased to an anticipated 249 million euros from the previous year's 241.5 million euros.

Consolidated sales for the year rose to 1.39 billion euros from the previous year's 1.34 billion euros. External sales including VAT for the year grew to 1.61 billion euros from 1.55 billion euros a year ago.

In the year, Fielmann increased its number of units sold to 8.11 million pairs of glasses from 7.99 million pairs of glasses last year, despite fewer shopping days than in 2016.

For the 2017 financial year, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board will recommend a dividend payout of 1.85 euros per share to the Annual General Meeting on 12 July 2018. The dividend compares to 1.80 euros last year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Fielmann said it is continuing to drive expansion both domestically and abroad, and is confident of increasing its market shares in the current financial year too.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News