KAZ Minerals FY17 Pre-tax Profit Surges - Quick Facts

Copper producer KAZ Minerals Plc (KAZ.L), formerly Kazakhmys PLC, Thursday reported that its profit before tax for fiscal 2017 surged to $580 million from last year's $220 million.

Adjusted profit before tax was $741 million, higher than last year's $293 million.

The Group's net profit attributable to equity holders of the company rose to $447 million from $177 million in the prior year. Earnings per share totaled $1.00, compared to $0.40 a year ago. Based on underlying profit, earnings per share rose to $1.07 from $0.40 a year ago.

Operating profit for the year surged to $715 million from $218 million last year.

EBITDA, excluding special items, rose to $1.04 billion from $351 million a year ago.

Gross revenues doubled to $1.94 billion from $969 million last year, principally due to the additional contributions from Bozshakol and Aktogay of $439 million and $462 million respectively, as they delivered significantly higher production into a tightening copper market.

Revenues for the year, excluding $275 million of pre-commercial revenues, grew to $1.66 billion from $766 million in the prior year.

Looking ahead to 2018, the company projects copper production of 270 to 300 kt, as higher throughput is expected to be offset by slightly lower average copper grades in the year.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News