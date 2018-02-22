Earnings In Focus: Feb. 22 (LNT, HPQ, HRL)

Check out the few notable companies that are scheduled to release their quarterly financial results on Thursday, February 22, 2018.

Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) intends to release its Q4 results after the bell today, with analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimating earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $896.94 million for the quarter. The results are likely to benefit from the company's utility investments and rake hikes.

Year-Ago Numbers:

* GAAP net income - $62.7 mln

* GAAP EPS - $0.28/Shr

* Non-GAAP net income - $59.4 mln

* Non-GAAP EPS - $0.28

* Opt. Revenues - $797.0 mln

FY17, FY18 EPS Outlook

* Now sees FY17 EPS in the range of $1.89 - $1.97 versus prior estimate of $1.92 - $2.06; Consensus - $1.95/Shr

* Expects FY18 EPS of $2.04 - $2.18; Consensus - $2.11/Shr.

**

HP Inc. (HPQ) will release its Q1 financial results after the market close today. Wall Street analysts are expecting earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $13.49 billion for the quarter. New products might propel Q1 performance.

In The Cards For Q1:

* HP estimates Q1 GAAP EPS from cont. ops. in the range of $0.38 - $0.42.

* Sees Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 - $0.43.

Year-Ago Numbers:

* GAAP net income - $0.6 bln

* GAAP EPS - $0.36/Shr

* Non-GAAP net income - $0.6 bln

* Non-GAAP EPS - $0.38

* Net revenues - $12.7 bln.

FY18 Guidance:

* HP raises GAAP EPS from cont. ops. target to $1.70 - $1.80.

* Hikes non-GAAP EPS target by $0.01 to $1.75 - $1.85; Consensus - $1.81/Shr.

**

Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) is set to publish its first-quarter results before the bell today. Analysts are looking for earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. Strategic acquisitions, and growing demand for its iconic brands as well as category-defining legacy brands are likely to boost Q1 performance.

Year-Ago Numbers:

* Net income - $235 mln

* EPS - $0.44

* Sales - $2.3 bln

FY18 Outlook:

* Raises FY18 net sales outlook to $9.7 bln - $10.1 bln from prior estimate of $9.4 bln - $9.8 bln; Consensus - $9.88 bln.

* Hikes FY18 EPS guidance range to $1.62 - $1.72 from prior target of $1.60 - $1.70; Consensus - $1.73/Shr.

Nov. 27, 2017, Hormel Foods announced the closing of its acquisition of Columbus Manufacturing Inc., an authentic, premium deli meat and salami company, from Chicago-based Arbor Investments for about $850 million. The addition of the Columbus brand further strengthens Hormel Foods' position as a total deli solutions provider while enhancing its other strong deli brands such as Hormel, Jennie-O, Applegate, and Di Lusso.

by RTT Staff Writer

