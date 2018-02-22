In The Spotlight: Inflarx

Shares of Inflarx NV (IFRX) are up more than 50% year-to-date while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (ETF) has gained only 2% during the same period.

InflaRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for a wide variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

The Company's lead compound is IFX-1, a first-in-class anti-human complement factor C5a monoclonal antibody. C5a has been implicated in a number of immuno-inflammatory diseases.

IFX-1 is being explored in the indication of moderate to severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa, or HS, also called acne inversa, is a disease that usually begins as pimple-like bumps on the skin. It is most common on the underarms and groin. Over time, these pimple-like bumps can grow deep into the skin and become painful. (Source: American Academy of Dermatology).

The standard of care for HS patients includes topical, oral or intravenous antibiotic treatment, which often only provides temporary symptomatic relief. In some cases, patients also undergo surgery. AbbVie's (ABBV) Humira is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa in adults.

In the United States, up to 200,000 patients are affected yearly with moderate to severe HS, and the disease has an orphan designation.

Inflarx reported positive top line data from an exploratory phase IIa trial of IFX-1 in Hidradenitis Suppurativa in September of 2017.

The study involved twelve patients with moderate to severe HS, and according to the trial results, patients treated with weekly intravenous injections of IFX-1 for eight consecutive weeks demonstrated a *response rate of 75% at the end of the treatment period, and 83% at the end of the twelve week follow up period.

*The response rate, as measured by the validated and clinically relevant Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical Response (HiSCR) score, is defined as a reduction of 50% or higher in inflammatory lesion count (abscesses and inflammatory nodules) and no increase in abscesses or draining fistulas when compared with baseline.

A phase IIb study of IFX-1 in patients with moderate or severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa is expected to be initiated this quarter. The study, which will be conducted at approximately 50 sites in several countries, is expected to enroll roughly 175 patients.

The Company went public on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on November 8, 2017, offering its shares at a price of $15.00 each.

The stock has thus far hit a low of $14.47 and a high of $34.86. IFRX closed Wednesday's (Feb.21) trading at $31.99, up 1.88%.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News