Swiss Industrial Production Grows In Q4

Swiss industrial production expanded for the third straight quarter in the three months ended December, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Thursday.

Industrial production advanced 8.7 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, but slower than third quarter's 9.2 percent spike.

Industrial turnover registered an annual growth of 7.9 percent during the December quarter.

Compared with last year, industrial production jumped 13.9 percent in December, following a 9.5 percent rise in November.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.