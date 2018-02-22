Italy's Inflation Steady At 0.9%

Italy's inflation remained stable in January, final data from the statistical office Istat showed Thursday.

Consumer prices climbed 0.9 percent year-on-year in January, the same rate as seen in December. The flash estimate was 0.8 percent.

Month-on-month, consumer prices gained 0.3 percent in January instead of 0.2 percent estimated previously.

The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 1.2 percent year-on-year, faster than the 1 percent increase posted in December. Istat initially estimated an increase of 1.1 percent for January.

On a monthly basis, the HICP dropped 1.5 percent compared to the flash estimate of 1.6 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

