Cryptocurrency Daily Roundup - Feb. 22

Venezuela is not stopping with the launch of its oil-backed cryptocurrency "petro", but has announced that it will unveil a gold-backed token "petro gold" next week. Japan suspects money laundering in 669 cryptocurrency cases between April and December. Meanwhile, blockchain seems to have captured the imagination of NFL players who are looking to invest in new tech.

Here is a wrap up of the main news from the cryptocurrency and blockchain space over the last 24 hours.

Venezuela Plans 'Petro Gold' Cryptocurrency After Oil-backed Token

Venezuela is planning to launch a "petro gold" token next week that will be backed by precious metals, President Nicolas Maduro said Wednesday. The announcement came just a day after the government began the pre-sale for its oil-backed cryptocurrency "petro" on hopes that it will help the embattled country to avoid financial sanctions imposed by the US. Maduro claimed that $735 million was raised in the first day of the pre-sale. Critics have warned that "petro" is likely to fail given Maduro's poor track-record in managing the .

Japan Police Logs 669 Cryptocurrency Money Laundering Cases In Apr-Dec.

Japan's National Police Agency reported 669 cases of suspected money laundering using cryptocurrency from virtual currency exchanges, the Nikkei Asian Review reported. While the agency did not reveal the reason why exchange operators reported the suspected cases, it is likely that questionable transactions repeated frequently in a short period of time prompted them to take action, the report said. Separately, the Nikkei Asian Review reported that the FSA will consider urging unregistered cryptocurrency exchange operators to withdraw their applications for approval if it is not satisfied with their internal controls and information security measures. The watchdog fears Coincheck was "just the tip of the iceberg" and are investigating the remaining 15 applicants, the Nikkei said.



NFL Players Excited About Blockchain Among Other Tech Trends This Year: Report

The National Football League players have listed blockchain among the top five tech trends they are interested in investing this year, the Tech Crunch reported. The NFL players invest in the tech industry startups through an accelerator called One Team Collective, which is run by an executive board that has tech industry leaders as members. The group also has a player advisory board that consists of nine current and former NFL players, the website reported. Since its inception four years ago, the group has invested in four startups - WHOOP, StatMuse, Rep the Squad, and CampusLore.

India's Nasscom Signs Deal With Canadian Group To Build Sustainable Blockchain Ecosystem

India's IT services industry body Nasscom inked a deal with the Canadian think tank, Blockchain Research Institute, to build and develop a sustainable blockchain ecosystem in India. Both groups will co-invest to enhance the activities and develop skillsets for blockchain adoption and deployment.



Australian University Starts Country's First Blockchain Course

RMIT, an Australia-based university, has launched the country's first course on blockchain that would help understand the 's fundamentals and impact. The online short-term course, "Developing Blockchain Strategy," would teach the foundations of blockchain, the technology behind cryptocurrencies. The course also includes working with leading industry experts to build a real-world strategy for one's . The university has partnered with professional services firm Accenture and fintech hub Stone & Chalk to develop a hands-on blockchain program.

Current Prices

As of 6.26 am ET on Thursday, Bitcoin was down 7.09 percent at $10,233.12 and Ethereum was lower by 7.28 percent at $822.42 on Coinbase.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Forex News