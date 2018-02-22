Ireland Factory Gate Prices Continue To Fall In January

Ireland's factory gate prices continued its declining trend in January, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.

The manufacturing industries output price index, excluding VAT, fell 4.9 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 3.6 decrease in December. The measure has been falling since June last year.

The annual price index for basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations plunged 11.4 percent and those of other manufacturing including medical and dental instruments and supplies decreased by 4.4 percent.

At the same time, the price index for capital goods registered an increase of 1.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, output prices dropped 1.2 percent from December, when it rose by 0.4 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

