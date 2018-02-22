Japan Police Logs 669 Cryptocurrency Money Laundering Cases In Apr-December

Japan's National Police Agency reported 669 cases of suspected money laundering using cryptocurrency from virtual currency exchanges, the Nikkei Asian Review reported.

While the agency did not reveal the reason why exchange operators reported the suspected cases, it is likely that questionable transactions repeated frequently in a short period of time prompted them to take action, the report said.

A revised payment services law implemented in April requires cryptocurrency exchange operators in Japan to report transactions suspected of involving money laundering.

Japan's cryptocurrency exchanges are being probed by the Financial Services Authority for security flaws after the massive hack of the Coincheck exchange in January. The unregistered exchange lost $530 million in digital money when hackers stole NEM coins from its wallet.

Japan is among the first countries in the world to implement a registration system for cryptocurrency exchanges.

The country has 16 registered cryptocurrency exchanges and roughly the same number are waiting for approval. The watchdog thus far let unregistered operators to function at the same level as their registered peers. However, this could change after the Coincheck hack late January.

Following the Coincheck hack in January, the FSA reportedly asked cryptocurrency exchanges to report on systems including asset management, corporate governance and security. Authorities also raided several exchanges.

Separately, the Nikkei Asian review reported that the FSA will consider urging unregistered cryptocurrency exchange operators to withdraw their applications for approval if it is not satisfied with their internal controls and information security measures.

The watchdog fears Coincheck was "just the tip of the iceberg" and is investigating the remaining 15 applicants, the Nikkei said.

Japan's two cryptocurrency industry bodies - the Japan Blockchain Association and the Japan Cryptocurrency Business Association - are apparently in agreement with the FSA that only registered exchanges can survive.

The two lobbies have reportedly agreed to form a self-regulatory body that will be launched in April. Only registered exchanges can be members of this group.

by RTT Staff Writer

