Iceland Wage Growth Accelerates In January

Iceland's wage growth accelerated in January after easing in the previous three months, figures from Statistics Iceland showed Thursday.

The wage index climbed 7.3 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 6.9 percent rise in December.

On a monthly basis, wage index increased 0.4 percent from December, when it edged up by 0.2 percent.

The real wage index rose 4.8 percent annually and by 0.5 percent monthly in January.

Another report from the statistical office showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate climbed to 3.9 percent in January from 3.3 percent in the prior month.

Moreover, the latest unemployment rate was the highest since May 2016, when it was 4.1 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

