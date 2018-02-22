Italy Industrial Orders Rise Sharply In December

Italy's industrial orders increased for the third straight month in December, and at the fastest pace in one-and-a-half years, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Thursday.

Industrial orders grew a seasonally adjusted 6.5 percent month-over-month in December, well above the 0.4 percent gain in November.

Moreover, this was the sharpest rise since June 2016, when orders had grown 15.6 percent.

Domestic demand advanced 7.6 percent over the month export orders climbed by 5.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, orders rose an unadjusted 6.9 percent in December, slower than previous month's 8.9 percent spike.

Data also showed that industrial turnover increased 2.5 percent monthly in December, after a 1.4 percent gain in November.

Annually, industrial sales grew at a faster pace of 7.2 percent, following a 5.1 percent rise in the preceding month.

