SEC Charges Former Bitcoin Exchange BitFunder, Founder With Fraud

The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged BitFunder, a former bitcoin-denominated platform, and its founder Jon Montroll with fraud.

The SEC's complaint, filed in federal district court in Manhattan, charges BitFunder and Montroll with violations of the anti-fraud and registration provisions of the federal securities laws. The complaint seeks permanent injunctions and disgorgement plus interest and penalties.

In a statement, the agency noted that the exchange and Montroll operated an unregistered online securities exchange and defrauded users by misappropriating their bitcoins and failing to disclose a cyberattack on its system. The attack had resulted in the theft of more than 6,000 bitcoins. The site reportedly shut down just one year after its 2012 launch.

The operator was also charged for making false and misleading statements related to unregistered security offerings.

Marc Berger, Director of the SEC's New York Regional Office, said, "Platforms that engage in the activity of a national securities exchange, regardless of whether that activity involves digital assets, tokens, or coins, must register with the SEC or operate pursuant to an exemption."

SEC officials said they will continue to vigorously police conduct involving distributed ledger and ensure that bad actors who commit fraud in this space are held accountable.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York also filed a complaint against Montroll for perjury and obstruction of justice during the SEC's investigation.

The SEC had warned investors in August to be on alert for companies that might publicly announce ICO or coin/token related events to affect the price of the company's common stock.

Last Friday, the SEC had temporarily suspended trading in three companies after they made similar statements related to questionable acquisition of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology-related assets. The affected companies are Cherubim Interests, PDX Partners and Victura Construction.

In January, the SEC had halted and froze the assets of AriseBank for offering and selling unregistered investments in their purported "AriseCoin" cryptocurrency.

