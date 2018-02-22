logo
Gildan Activewear Boosts Dividend 20%, Initiates 2018 Outlook - Quick Facts

Gildan Activewear Inc.(GIL,GIL.TO) announced Thursday its Board of Directors have approved a 20 percent increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.112 per share, payable on April 2, to shareholders of record on March 8, 2018. It is the sixth consecutive annual 20 percent increase in quarterly dividend.

Looking ahead, Gildan also initiated guidance for 2018 projecting adjusted earnings in the range of $1.80 to $1.90 per share, which at the mid-point of the guidance range represents growth of about 7.5 percent over 2017, on projected net sales growth in the low to mid-single-digit range.

On average, analysts' polled by Thomson Reuters expects the company to earn $1.90 per share on revenue growth of 4.9 percent to $2.87 billion for fiscal 2018.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2018, the company projects adjusted earnings to be lower than the record level achieved in the first quarter last year. Sales in the quarter are also projected to be down slightly year over year.

The company also announced approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) for the renewal of its normal course issuer bid to repurchase up to 5 percent of its issued and outstanding common shares, commencing on February 27, 2018 to purchase for cancellation up to 10.96 million common shares.

