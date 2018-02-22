Wall Street To Bounce Back

Trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might bounce back to open higher.

Jobless claims and Leading Indicators are the major economic announcements awaited by the investors on Thursday. There are slew of important Fed speeches scheduled for the day.

Asian shares closed mostly lower, while European shares are trading in the red.

As of 7 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 16 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 7.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 10.50 points.

U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday. The Dow slid 166.97 points or 0.7 percent to 24,797.78, the Nasdaq dipped 16.08 points or 0.2 percent to 7,218.23 and the S&P 500 fell 14.93 points or 0.6 percent to 2,701.33.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economic analysts are looking for consensus of 230K, in line with the prior week.

New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will speak at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Economic Press Briefing on Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in New York, with Q&A at 10.00 am ET.

The Conference Board's 10 Leading Indicators for December, such as building permits, new factory orders, and unemployment claims, will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.6 percent, unchanged from the prior week.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. The level was down 194 bcf in the prior week.

The seven-year Treasury Note auction is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak at the 2018 Banking Outlook Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, with audience Q&A at 12.10 pm ET.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will participate in a moderated Q&A at the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade: Beyond NAFTA? Safeguarding our Trading Relationship in Vancouver, with audience and media Q&A.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be revealed at 4.30 pm ET. The previous week level was $4.435 trillion.

The Fed Money Supply for the week will be published at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was $7.9 billion.

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles to speak on "10 Years After the Global Financial Crisis: How Has The World Economy Changed and Where Will It Go?" at the 26th International Financial Symposium in Tokyo.

In the corporate sector, Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) reported a profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2018 that increased 28.9 percent from the prior year. The latest-quarter result benefited from $63 million or earnings per share of $0.12, in one-time tax events. The company raised annual earnings per share guidance due to U.S. tax reform, while it maintained annual net sales outlook.

Earnings per share topped analysts' expectations, while quarterly revenues missed their estimates. The company raised earnings guidance for fiscal 2018 to a range of $1.81 to $1.95 per share from the prior outlook of $1.62 to $1.72 per share.

Deutsche Telekom AG reported a decline in fourth-quarter EBITDA, a key earnings metric, with weak revenues. For the fourth quarter, net profit was 1.33 billion euros, compared to last year's loss of 2.12 billion euros.Adjusted net profit was 2.66 billion euros. Deutsche Telekom lifted its dividend and said it expects higher earnings in fiscal 2018.

Most Asian stocks fell on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index rallied 2.2 percent to end at 3,268.56. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished down 466.21 points or 1.48 percent at 30,965.

Japanese shares fell sharply to close near one-week low as U.S. rate hike bets boosted demand for the yen and office equipment maker Ricoh said it is conducting impairment tests.

The Nikkei average shed 234.37 points or 1.07 percent to 21,736.44 while the broader Topix index closed 0.88 percent lower at 1,746.17.

Australian shares ended a choppy session marginally higher as investors digested a barrage of earnings reports. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 inched up 7.20 points or 0.12 percent to 5,950.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 10.40 points or 0.17 percent at 6,057.70.

European shares are trading down. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 23.92 points or 0.45 percent, the German DAX is losing 97.04 points or 0.79 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is slipping 69.68 points or 0.96 percent and the Swiss Market Index is declining 50.91 points or 0.57 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.55 percent.

