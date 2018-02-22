Stocks May Show A Lack Of Direction In Early Trading - U.S. Commentary

Following the pullback seen in the previous session, stocks may show a lack of direction in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the , with the Dow futures up by 21 points.

Uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets may lead to choppy trading on Wall Street after the volatility seen in recent weeks.

Lingering concerns about future interest rates hikes by the Federal Reserve may also keep some traders on the sidelines on the day.

On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the Labor Department unexpectedly showed a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended February 17th.

The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 222,000, a decrease of 7,000 from the previous week's revised level of 229,000.

The drop surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to come in unchanged compared to the 230,000 originally reported for the previous month.

Shortly after the start of trading, the Conference Board is scheduled to release its report on leading economic indicators in the month of January. The leading economic index is expected to climb by 0.6 percent.

Stocks came under pressure in afternoon trading on Wednesday following the release of the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting.

The major averages ended the day firmly in negative territory, just off their lows of the session. The Dow slid 166.97 points or 0.7 percent to 24,797.78, the Nasdaq dipped 16.08 points or 0.2 percent to 7,218.23 and the S&P 500 fell 14.93 points or 0.6 percent to 2,701.33.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slumped by 1.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped by 2.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are falling $0.17 to $61.51 a barrel after slipping $0.11 to $61.68 a barrel on Wednesday. An ounce of gold is trading at $1,325.50, down $6.60 compared to the previous session's close of $1,332.10. On Wednesday, gold inched up $0.90.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 107.03 yen compared to the 107.78 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.2288 compared to yesterday's $1.2284.

by RTT Staff Writer

