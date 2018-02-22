India's Nasscom, Canada's BRI Ink Deal To Build Blockchain Ecosystem In India

India's National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) and Canada's Blockchain Research Institute (BRI) signed a deal to "help foster blockchain innovation in India," Nasscom said on Twitter.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the Nasscom India Leadership Forum and World Congress on Information Technology 2018 by Nasscom Chairman Raman Roy and BRI Co-Founder and Executive Director Don Tapscott.

The deal will help India develop skill sets for blockchain adoption and deployment across the country. Nasscom and BRI are also set to co-invest in order to boost the activities and develop skill sets for blockchain.

Blockchain Research Institute is a think tank established in partnership with Government of Canada to bring together public and private sector research to build blockchain-based economies around the world.

After signing the MOU, Tapscott said on Twitter, "There are 2 parts to bringing this to life -1. we need to create an awakening in India, showcase the power of Blockchain and we can do this by looking at incentives/discounts to organisations who do this. That's phase 1."

The two organizations will collaborate for joint webinars, and knowledge sharing in terms of case studies by BRI for like-minded Indian organisations and Government departments wanting to deploy blockchain as a .

"Phase 2 and part 2 is where we'd like to build a Blockchain institute in the India which is actually building stuff and making things happen," Tapscott added.

Nasscon and BRI also plan to set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in India to provide high-end technology capabilities, expertise, thought leadership and curated programs for adoption of blockchain across academia, enterprises, government, innovators, and advanced start-ups.

India Government had announced in the Indian Union Budget 2018 a plan to adopt the blockchain technology in the country. However, the government does not consider cryptocurrencies as legal tender.

