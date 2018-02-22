Stocks Move Mostly Higher Amid Pullback By Treasury Yields - U.S. Commentary

Stocks have moved mostly higher in morning trading on Thursday following the pullback seen yesterday afternoon. The major averages have all climbed firmly into positive territory.

Currently, the major averages are holding on to notable gains. The Dow is up 213.95 points or 0.9 percent at 25,011.73, the Nasdaq is up 45.88 points or 0.6 percent at 7,264.11 and the S&P 500 is up 18.27 points or 0.7 percent at 2,719.60.

The strength on Wall Street comes amid a rebound by treasuries, which came under pressure following the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

The yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is pulling back off the four-year closing high set in the previous session.

On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the Labor Department unexpectedly showed a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended February 17th.

The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 222,000, a decrease of 7,000 from the previous week's revised level of 229,000.

The drop surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to come in unchanged compared to the 230,000 originally reported for the previous month.

A separate report from the Conference Board showed a bigger than expected increase by its index of leading economic indicators in the month of January.

The Conference Board said its leading economic index jumped by 1.0 percent in January after climbing by 0.6 percent in December. Economists had been expecting another 0.6 percent increase.

"While the recent stock market volatility will not be reflected in the U.S. LEI until next month, consumers' and ' outlook on the economy had been improving for several months and should not be greatly impacted," said Ataman Ozyildirim, Director of Business Cycles and Growth Research at the Conference Board.

He added, "The leading indicators reflect an with widespread strengths coming from financial conditions, manufacturing, residential construction, and labor markets."

Energy stocks are seeing significant strength on the day amid a modest increase by the price of crude oil. Crude for April delivery is rising $0.17 to $61.85 a barrel.

Reflecting the strength in the energy sector, the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index and the Philadelphia Oil Service Index are both up by 2.2 percent. The NYSE Arca Oil Index is also rising by 1.2 percent.

Real estate, transportation, and chemical stocks are also seeing considerable strength, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slumped by 1.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped by 2.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.6 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are regaining ground following the notable decline seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 3.1 basis points at 2.912 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

