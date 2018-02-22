Most Voters Still Want Trump To Release Tax Returns

With tax season underway, the results of a Quinnipiac University National Poll showed that a majority of voters still want President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.

Sixty-seven percent of voters said Trump should publicly release his tax returns, while just 24 percent said he should not.

Quinnipiac noted every listed party, gender, education, age and racial group, except Republicans, says Trump should release his tax returns.

Trump has claimed he has not released his tax returns because he is being audited by the IRS, although only 19 percent think that is the reason. Another 52 percent believe the president has something to hide.

The poll also found that voters give Trump a negative 37 percent to 58 percent approval rating, compared to a 40 percent to 55 percent rating earlier this month following his State of the Union address.

American voters also said 56 percent to 18 percent that Trump has not been loyal to his spouse throughout his marriage, with 26 percent undecided.

The survey found that voters also say 66 percent to 30 percent, including 58 percent to 37 percent among men, that Trump does not respect women as much as he respects men.

"For President Donald Trump, deemed by American voters as perhaps dodging his taxes, disrespectful to women and disloyal to his wife, and pursued by the porn star and the Playboy playmate scandals, the post State of the Union bump goes flat," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

The Quinnipiac survey of 1,249 voters was conducted February 16th through 19th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

(Photo: Gage Skidmore)

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News