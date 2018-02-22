European Markets Finish Mostly Lower On Weak German Data

The majority of the European ended Thursday's session in the red. Investors reacted negatively after yesterday's pullback on Wall Street following the release of the Fed minutes. Investor sentiment also took a hit following the release of the weaker than expected German confidence report.

Policymakers at the European Central Bank judged that it was too early to change the policy communication despite the increased confidence that inflation would move near its target, minutes of the latest policy session showed Thursday.

"Members broadly agreed that any further evolution of the Governing Council's communication on monetary policy would be gradual and would proceed in line with improvements in the medium-term inflation outlook," the minutes, which the ECB calls "account" of the policy session held on January 24-25 revealed.

"Communication would evolve naturally in line with the ECB's forward guidance" as inflation progress towards the bank's aim of "below, but close to 2 percent" in a sustainable manner, the minutes said.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.20 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone blue chip stocks increased 0.05 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.25 percent.

The DAX of Germany dropped 0.07 percent, but the CAC 40 of France rose 0.13 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.40 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.24 percent.

In Frankfurt, Henkel rose 2.69 percent. The chemical and consumer goods company confirmed its 2020 outlook after posting 9.1 percent growth in adjusted net profit for fiscal year 2017.

Deutsche Telekom tumbled 2.37 percent after its fourth-quarter revenue fell slightly from last year.

In Paris, Veolia Environnement rose 2.12 percent. The resource management firm reported that its full-year net income, Group share rose to 402 million euros from 383 million euros last year.

Conglomerate Bouygues gained 0.21 percent as its 2017 net profit jumped 48 percent to beat its own targets.

In London, recruitment firm Hays tumbled 4.50 percent despite posting a 16 percent rise in first-half profit.

British American Tobacco fell 2.15 percent. The company posted higher full year sales and profits, although volume of cigarettes and tobacco heating product fell by 2.6 percent on an organic basis.

Mining heavyweight Anglo American advanced 0.19 percent after announcing its biggest dividend in a decade.

BAE Systems lost 2.73 percent. The defense company said it expects earnings to be flat for 2018.

Barclays jumped 4.40 percent. The lender reported a 10 percent rise in pretax profit for 2017 but announced a full-year net loss of £1.9bn due to one-off and goodwill charges.

Centrica advanced 7.53 percent. The energy supplier, which owns British Gas, has unveiled plans to cut 4,000 jobs by 2020 after a "weak" second half of 2017.

RSA Insurance rallied 3.20 percent on reporting a jump in full-year profit and lifting dividend.

Outsource specialist Serco Group climbed 2.31 percent after affirming its FY18 outlook.

Telefonica advanced 3.80 percent in Madrid. The telecoms company posted a 23 percent rise in Q4 core profit despite adverse exchange rate movements.

Germany's business confidence weakened notably in February as near term outlook of firms deteriorated on political uncertainty and market turmoil, survey data from the Munich-based Ifo Institute showed Thursday. The business sentiment index fell more-than-expected to 115.4 from 117.6 in January. The score was expected to ease to 117 in February. A similar lower reading was last seen in September 2017.

France's consumer price inflation increased less than estimated in January, final data from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday. Consumer prices advanced 1.3 percent year-on-year in January, slower than the 1.2 percent increase seen in December. The initial estimate was 1.4 percent.

The UK grew less-than-estimated in the fourth quarter, largely due to a downward revision to production output.

Gross domestic product expanded 0.4 percent sequentially instead of 0.5 percent reported initially, the second estimate from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday. GDP had advanced 0.5 percent in the third quarter.

A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday unexpectedly showed a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended February 17th. The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 222,000, a decrease of 7,000 from the previous week's revised level of 229,000.

The drop surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to come in unchanged compared to the 230,000 originally reported for the previous month.

Pointing to robust economic growth in the first half of 2018, the Conference Board released a report on Thursday showing a bigger than expected increase by its index of leading U.S. economic indicators in the month of January.

The Conference Board said its leading economic index jumped by 1.0 percent in January after climbing by 0.6 percent in December. Economists had been expecting another 0.6 percent increase.

