BANCOLOMBIA: Net Income Falls 20.25% In 4Q17 To 902 Billion Pesos

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Bancolombia reported a 902 billion pesos (US$ 313.6 million) net profit in the fourth quarter of 2017, a 20.25% decline compared to the same period of the previous year, in spite of an increase in net interest income and fee revenue.

Net interest income in the fourth quarter was 2.64 trillion Colombian pesos, rising 7.42% from a year before, while fee revenue increased 11.28%, to 657.6 billion pesos.

The net profit decline in the fourth quarter was a result of the bank paying 345.5 billion pesos in taxes this year, versus receiving a 125.8 billion tax credit in 2016.

Bancolombia's capital adequacy ratio was 520 basis points above the minimum 9% required by the Colombian regulator, while the basic capital ratio (Tier 1) to risk-weighted assets was 10.2%, 570 basis points above the regulatory minimum of 4.5%.

Bancolombia's total loan portfolio grew 5.7% in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to a year earlier, with increases in all of the financing lines.

