VENEZUELA: Country To Launch 'petrogold' Cryptocurrency, Backed By Gold

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Venezuela will launch a new cryptocurrency called "petrogold," backed by the country's gold reserves, next week, said the Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro during a rally.

Earlier this week, Venezuela launched another cryptocurrency, Petro, which is backed by the country's crude oil reserves. The Venezuelan government is currently offering the currency to private investors and will start a Petro public offering in March.

"Petro is a different cryptocurrency in the world for oil backs it. Now I have a surprise that I will launch next week, the petrogold, supported by gold, even more powerful, that comes to strengthen the petro", said Maduro.

According to the Venezuelan state news agency, the "petro-gold" is meant to work as an option to counterbalance the impact on its society of the economic blockade imposed by the United States, the European Union, and some Latin American countries.

Venezuela is the first country in the world to launch its own cryptocurrency. The country intends to place a total of 100 million petros on the market.

by Agencia CMA Latam

