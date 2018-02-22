New Zealand Retail Sales Jump 1.7% In Q4

The total volume of retail sales in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2017, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday.

That exceeded expectations for a gain of 1.4 percent following the 0.2 percent increase in the three months prior.

The total value of retail sales rose 1.9 percent (NZ$444 million) as 13 of the 15 retail industries had higher sales values.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.