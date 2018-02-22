PETROBRAS: Company Announces Redemption Prices For Three Series Of Notes

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The Brazilian state-owned company Petrobras decided to repurchase around US$ 2.14 billion in debt securities maturing on 2019 and issued by the wholly-owned subsidiary Petrobras Global Finance.

The repurchase includes outstanding 3% Global Notes maturing in January 2019 and 7.875% Notes for March 15 of that same year. They are both dollar-denominated debt securities. The company will also repurchase euro-denominated 3.25% Global Notes due in April 2019.

The redemption will be financed with funds raised by the company in the issuance of securities completed earlier this month. The financial settlement will take place on June 26, the company said in a statement.

Petrobras will pay US$ 697.8 million for the securities maturing in January 2019, compared to a principal of US$ 691.8 million. For securities maturing in March of next year, which have a US$ 558.3 million principal, the redemption value will be US$ 608.3 million. Finally, the securities for April, with a principal amount of 668.2 million euros, will have a redemption value of 714.386 million euros.

by Agencia CMA Latam

Economic News

