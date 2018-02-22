BRAZIL: Banco Do Brasil Beats Estimates And Ibovespa Renews Record Levels

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Ibovespa rose 0.74%, to 86,686.44 points - a new record closing level -, after Banco do Brasil posted better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter and boosted other financial sector shares, which have significant weight in the index.

Earlier in the day, the index rose above 1%, with a peak of 87,759.04 points, but the sharp increase lured profit-taking.

"There is a strong stock market expectation, the stock in the United States have been positive, which has encouraged a further increase. Earnings have also helped, especially for banks," said H.Commcor's operations desk manager, Ari Santos.

Banco do Brasil's shares (+3.11%) were among the most traded and recorded Ibovespa's highest gains after the bank posted adjusted net income of R$ 3.188 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017, 82.5% above the profit recorded in the same period of 2016 and considerably higher than estimates (R$ 2.791 billion). Other bank stocks tracked, like those of Itaú Unibanco (+0.55%), although it lost breath during the trading session.

Petrobras shares (+2.41%) also performed well, supported by higher oil prices abroad, while Vale (+1.94%) tracked the rise in iron ore prices after a holiday in China.

For the coming days, the bet is on maintaining the good moment for the Ibovespa in case there are no external shocks and amid signs that the domestic is recovering. Still, the government's efforts to approve measures after the pension reform has been aborted should be noted.

"Now the government is looking for political support to accelerate the package of 15 measures, which are being targeted to fill the agenda until the elections. Of course, the Temer government must once again face resistance in some of these bets," said Magliano Corretora's analysts in a report.

