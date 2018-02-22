Japan Producer Prices Advance 0.7% On Year In January

Producer prices in Japan were up 0.7 percent on year in January, the Bank of Japan said on Friday.

That was shy of expectations for a gain of 0.8 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.

On a monthly basis, producer prices were down 0.6 percent after adding 0.2 percent in December.

Prices were down for leasing, transportation and financial services, while they were higher for advertising services.

by RTT Staff Writer

