Japan Overall Nationwide Inflation Advances 1.4% In January

Overall nationwide consumer prices in Japan climbed 1.4 percent on year in January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

That exceeded forecasts for 1.3 percent and was up from 1.0 percent in December.

Core CPI, which excludes food prices, advanced an annual 0.9 percent - above expectations for 0.8 percent and unchanged from the previous month.

Among the individual components, prices were higher annually for fuel, medical care, food, transportation and education, while they were down for furniture and housing.

On a monthly basis, overall inflation added 0.4 percent and core CPI gained 0.2 percent.

Among the individual components, prices were higher monthly for food, fuel and furniture, while they were down for clothing, recreation and medical care.

Also on Friday, the Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan were up 0.7 percent on year in January.

That was shy of expectations for a gain of 0.8 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.

On a monthly basis, producer prices were down 0.6 percent after adding 0.2 percent in December.

Prices were down for leasing, transportation and financial services, while they were higher for advertising services.

