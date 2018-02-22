SGMO Shoots Up On GILD Deal, MESO Has A Blast, Mark Your Calendar For GTHX

The following are some of today's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.

1. G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)

Gained 14.52% to close Thursday's (Feb.22) trading at $22.01.

News: The Company reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017, and provided an update on its corporate activities and product pipeline.

Net loss attributable to stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $17.0 million or $0.60 per share on nil revenue. This compared with a net loss attributable to stockholders of $11.6 million or $7.77 per share and nil revenue in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Pipeline:

The Company has 3 drug candidates in its pipeline namely, Trilaciclib, G1T38 and G1T48.

Trilaciclib is under four Phase 2 clinical trials - three studies in patients with small-cell lung cancer (SCLC), and one study in patients with triple-negative breast cancer. G1T38 is under a phase 1b/2a study for the treatment of ER+, HER2- breast cancer. G1T48 in development as monotherapy for ER+, HER2- breast cancer, for which the IND was filed in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Near-term Catalysts:

-- Announce topline data from a phase 2a trial of chemotherapy with or without Trilaciclib in first-line SCLC in March 2018.

-- Initiate a Phase 1b/2 trial of G1T38 in combination with Tagrisso for the treatment of patients with EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC in the first quarter of 2018.

-- Present preliminary data from the Phase 1b trial of G1T38 plus Faslodex in ER+, HER2- breast cancer patients in the second quarter of 2018.

-- Complete patient enrollment in the Phase 2a trial of Trilaciclib in second-/third-line SCLC and the Phase 2 trial of Trilaciclib in triple-negative breast cancer in the second quarter of 2018.

-- Initiate a Phase 1/2a trial of G1T48 in ER+, HER2- breast cancer patients in the second quarter of 2018.



2. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO)

Gained 14.41% to close Thursday's trading at $25.40.

News: Gilead's subsidiary Kite, and Sangamo have entered into a collaboration to develop next-generation engineered cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in a deal valued at over $3 billion.

The collaboration entitles Kite to receive exclusive license to leverage Sangamo's gene editing in allogeneic and autologous cell therapy programs in Oncology. Sangamo, on its part, will receive an upfront payment of $150 million and is eligible to receive up to $3.01 billion in potential payments, and in addition would also receive tiered royalties on sales of potential future products resulting from the collaboration.

The Company also reported better-than-expected revenue for the Q4 and full year 2017.

3. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)

Gained 14.10% to close Thursday's trading at $13.35.

News: No news

Pipeline & Near-term Catalysts:

-- EB-101 for severe form of Epidermolysis Bullosa, which has successfully completed phase 1/2 clinical trial. A pivotal phase III trial of EB-101 is expected to commence this year.

-- ABO-102 for treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA), under phase I/II trial.

-- ABO-101 for treatment of patients with MPS IIIB (Sanfilippo syndrome Type B), also under phase I/II trial.

-- ABO-202 for Infantile Batten Disease, expected to enter clinical trials in 2018.

-- ABO-201 for Juvenile Batten Disease. The pre-IND meeting related to ABO-201 has been completed and clinical trial is expected to commence shortly.

4. Mesoblast Limited (MESO)

Gained 12.38% to close Thursday's trading at $6.08.

News: The Company's phase III trial of its allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell product candidate MSC-100-IV in children with steroid refractory acute Graft versus Host Disease has successfully met the primary endpoint.

The trial involved 55 children across 32 sites in the United States, and the primary endpoint of Day 28 overall response rate was 69%, a statistically significant increase compared to the protocol-defined historical control rate of 45%.

There are currently no products approved in the United States for treatment of steroid-refractory aGVHD. Full results from the ongoing trial are scheduled to be reported in the second quarter of this year.

5. Select Medical Holdings Corp. (SEM)

Gained 9.50% to close Thursday's trading at $18.45.

News: The Company's Q4 earnings have topped analysts' estimate.

Net income increased to $121.1 million or $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the Company to earn $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

In the year-ago fourth quarter, net income was $20.5 million or $0.15 per share, and revenue was $1.04 billion.

Looking ahead to full-year 2018, the Company has reaffirmed its revenue outlook range of $5.0 billion to $5.2 billion, and EPS range of $0.97 to $1.12. Wall Street analysts are looking for revenue of $5 billion and EPS of $1.09.

