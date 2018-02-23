European Economics Preview: Germany's GDP Data Due

Revised quarterly national accounts from Germany and final inflation from euro area are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is set to publish detailed GDP data for the fourth quarter. According to preliminary estimate, the German had expanded 0.6 percent sequentially. The statistical office is expected to confirm the preliminary estimate.

At 3.00 am ET, producer prices from Spain and consumer prices from Austria are due.

At 4.00 am ET, the Central Statistical Office releases Poland's unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 6.9 percent in January from 6.6 percent in December.

At 5.00 am ET, final consumer prices data from Eurozone is due. Eurozone inflation is seen at 1.3 percent in January versus 1.4 percent in December.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.