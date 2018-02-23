Bitcoin Below $10,000

The biggest cryptocurrency Bitcoin continued to loose its shine for the second day, dropping below $10,000 again, reaching the lowest value in a week. All other major digital currencies also are in the downtrend.

Bitcoin was priced at $9,802.04, down 9.9 percent, with a market cap of $165 billion. Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency, was at $847.32, down 2 percent, while ripple was trading at $0.95, down 8.4 percent. On Thursday, bitcoin had declined to $9,796.57, its lowest level in a week.

The negative sentiments followed the SEC's charging of BitFunder, a former bitcoin-denominated platform, and its founder Jon Montroll with fraud. The regulator, which is tightening its stand against fraud in cryptocurrency market, said the exchange and Montroll operated an unregistered online securities exchange and defrauded users by misappropriating their bitcoins and failing to disclose a cyberattack on its system. The attack had resulted in the theft of more than 6,000 bitcoins.

A study conducted jointly by computer security giant McAfee and the Center for Strategic and International Studies said cryptocurrency has been fueling cybercrime, which cost the global $600 billion in 2017, or 0.8 percent of global GDP.

Another news that dampened the spirit of crypto fans was that Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Zaif, which is being probed by regulators over security concerns, said it allowed trades for zero yen or free, due to a glitch in its price calculating system.

On a positive note, South Korea apparently relaxed its stance on cryptocurrencies as the country's financial services watchdog said the government will support "normal transactions" in such currencies.

Cryptocurrencies, whose value had peaked in late last year, had plunged sharply in early February on massive sell-off amid talks of possible regulatory actions around the world.

Bitcoin's price was in the vicinity of $11,000 late January before sliding to near $6,000 in the first week of February. However, earlier this week, it regained its lost ground, trading above $11,000 following positive developments in South Korea.

