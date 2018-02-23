European Shares Seen Opening Higher

European stocks look set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street overnight and a positive trend across Asia this morning, after U.S. government debt yields fell from multiyear highs reached on Wednesday, helping ease worries over inflation and higher interest rates.

The dollar edged up against the yen on improved risk appetite while oil held onto overnight gains after an unexpected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories.

Asian stock are trading mostly higher after Wall Street rebounded from a two-day losing streak.

Revised quarterly national accounts from Germany and final inflation figures from euro area are due later in the day, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

EU leaders will discuss for the first time today about how to fill a post-Brexit funding gap of up to 15 billion euros a year and how to choose a new head of the European Commission. British Prime Minister Theresa May will be excluded from the meeting in Brussels.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as bond yields eased and jobless claims figures painted a positive picture of the labor market.

The Dow rose 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 inched up 0.1 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 0.1 percent.

European markets ended Thursday's session mostly lower, with weak data from Germany and the U.K. as well as concerns about the pace of rate hikes in the U.S. keeping investors nervous.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.2 percent. The German DAX slipped 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.4 percent while France's CAC 40 index rose 0.1 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

