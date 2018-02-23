Earnings In Focus: Feb. 23 (COG, ETR)

Checkout the few notable companies that are scheduled to publish their quarterly financial results on Friday, February 23, 2018.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (COG) is set to release its Q4 results before the bell today, with analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimating earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $429.75 million for the quarter.

Year-Ago Numbers:

Net loss - $292.8 mln

Loss - $0.63/Shr

Opt. Revenues - $316.4 mln

The company continues to focus on improving its corporate returns and increasing its return of capital to shareholders through prudent capital allocation.

Q4, FY Production Guidance

* Expects Q4 net production to be 1,775 - 1,850 Mmcf per day for natural gas

* Expects Q4 net production to be 13,250 - 14,250 Bbls per day for crude oil and condensate

* Projects Q4 NGLs production to be 1,350 - 1,450 Bbls per day.

* Cabot tightens FY17 daily production growth guidance range to 9% - 11%.

* Cabot now sees FY18 daily production growth of 10% - 15% versus prior growth target of 15% - 20%.

**

Entergy Corp. (ETR) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results before the market opens today. Analysts are looking for earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter.

Year-Ago Numbers:

* Total ops. revenues - $2.65 bln

* Net loss - $1.77 bln

* Loss - $9.88/Shr.

Affirms FY17 Outlook

* Affirms FY17 operational earnings guidance of $6.80 - $7.40 per share

* Affirms Utility, Parent & Other adj. guidance range of $4.25 - $4.55 per share.

**

