Swiss Re FY17 Profit Down, Says Carefully Assess SoftBank Deal; Stock Up

Reinsurer Swiss Re (SSREY.PK) reported Friday a sharp decline in fiscal 2017 profit, hurt mainly by $4.7 billion losses related natural catastrophes, as well as weak premiums written. However, the company announced higher dividend and said its Board will propose a further share buy-back program of up to 1.0 billion francs. Swiss Re shares were gaining around 3 percent in the early morning trading.

Regarding the offer by SoftBank Group Corp. for a potential partnership and minority investment, Swiss Re said it's Board is carefully assessing the strategic and financial implications of such a partnership.

About the results, Swiss Re Group Chief Financial Officer, David Cole, said, "The 2017 results clearly show the strength of our diversified model. The losses in our P&C businesses were offset by strong results in our life and health businesses, further supported by our investment performance. Our capital position remains very strong and we continue to have ample financial flexibility to invest in future growth and business opportunities as they arise."

For the year, net income plunged to $331 million from last year's $3.56 billion. Earnings per share were $1.03, down from $10.72 last year.

The latest result included estimated insurance claims, net of retrocession and before tax, of $4.7 billion from large natural catastrophes, such as Cyclone Debbie in Australia, Atlantic hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, the Mexican earthquakes, and the wildfires in California.

According to the firm, the large natural catastrophes made 2017 one of the costliest years for the re/insurance sector in history.

Both Property & Casualty Reinsurance or P&C Re and Corporate Solutions results were significantly affected by these events, reporting net loss. P&C Re included estimated natural catastrophe insurance claims of $3.7 billion, while Corporate Solutions recorded $1.0 billion.

Life & Health Reinsurance or L&H Re, however, increased its net income to $1.1 billion, driven by solid underwriting results and strong investment performance.

Gross premiums written declined 2.4 percent to $34.78 billion from $35.62 billion a year ago.

In P&C Re, gross premiums written declined from last year, while L&H Re gross premiums written increased driven by new business wins in Asia and the Americas, including a number of large transactions.

Despite the high losses in 2017, Swiss Re said its economic solvency remains very strong and comfortably above the company's respectability level of 220%.

Further, the Board of Directors proposed a higher dividend of 5.00 Swiss francs per share.

Swiss Re shares were trading at 97.74 Swiss francs, up 2.78 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News