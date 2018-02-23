FTSE 100 Drifts Lower On Mixed Earnings

U.K. shares drifted lower on Friday as RBS and IAG fell sharply after releasing their earnings updates.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 14 points or 0.20 percent at 7,238 in opening deals after losing 0.4 percent the previous day.

Royal Bank of Scotland tumbled 4.3 percent despite the bank posting its first annual profit in a decade.

Similarly, British Airways owner IAG lost over 4 percent despite posting a rise in 2017 profits and launching a €500m share buyback.

Gambling company William Hill shed 0.7 percent as it slipped to a fiscal 2017 loss before tax of 74.6 million pounds, compared to prior year's profit of 181.3 million pounds.

BT Group rallied 3.4 percent after the telecoms regulator eased price controls on the company's network subsidiary Openreach.

Publishing and education company Pearson jumped 3 percent as it returned to profit from a loss of 2.34 billion pounds last year.

Aviva rose half a percent after it agreed to sell its entire shareholding in life insurance and pensions joint ventures Cajamurcia Vida and Caja Granada Vida to Bankia, for a total consideration of 202 million euros or 178 million pounds.

