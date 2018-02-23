European Shares Subdued Ahead Of Fed Speeches

European stocks were lackluster on Friday as earnings proved to be a mixed bag and investors kept an eye on multiple speeches from Fed officials due later today for further insight on inflation and interest rates.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was marginally lower at 380.14 in late opening deals after declining 0.2 percent in the previous session.

The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were down around 0.2 percent each, while France's CAC 40 was little changed with a negative bias.

Royal Bank of Scotland tumbled 4.3 percent despite the bank posting its first annual profit in a decade.

Similarly, British Airways owner IAG lost over 4 percent despite posting a rise in 2017 profits and launching a €500m share buyback.

French auto parts maker Valeo plunged as much as 9 percent after its 2017 net profit fell from last year due to adverse exchange rate movements and higher raw material costs.

Reinsurer Swiss Re jumped 2.2 percent after saying it is carefully assessing the strategic and financial implications of an approach by Softbank about taking a minority stake.

Oil services firm Subsea 7 climbed 3 percent after announcing it is in talks to form a joint venture with Schlumberger.

BT Group rallied 3.4 percent in London after the telecoms regulator eased price controls on the company's network subsidiary Openreach.

Publishing and education company Pearson jumped 3 percent as it returned to profit from a loss of 2.34 billion pounds last year.

In economic releases, Germany's expanded as initially estimated in the fourth quarter largely on foreign demand, detailed report from Destatis showed.

GDP grew 0.6 percent sequentially, slower than the 0.7 percent expansion seen in the third quarter and in line with the estimate published on February 14.

