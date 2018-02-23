Iran To Follow Venezuela To Develop Own Cryptocurrency

The Islamic Republic of Iran is set to become the second U.S.-sanctions hit country to have its own state-backed cryptocurrency. The move follows Venezuela's launch of its own oil-backed cryptocurrency named Petro earlier in the week.

Iran's Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Minister MJ Azari Jahromi made the announcement on Twitter following a meeting with the board of directors of state-owned Post Bank of Iran.

Jahromi wrote on Twitter, "In a meeting of the board of directors of the post-bank on digital currency-based blockchains, it set out the necessary measures for the pilot implementation of the country's first digital currency, using the country's elite."

"A pilot model for review and approval will be presented to the banking system of the country," he added.

According to a report by Iran Front Page news, following Jahromi's public announcement on a state-backed digital currency, The Central Bank of Iran highlighted the "highly unreliable and risky" nature of cryptocurrency . It warned that Iranians may lose their financial assets in a space marked by extreme volatility and pyramid scheme-like businesses.

The Central Bank of Iran is set to join a list of a few other countries such as Singapore, China, Russia, and the U.K., whose central banks are making moves to launch a state-backed digital currency.

Like Venezuela, Iran has also been the target of U.S. financial and economic sanctions. The launch of the cryptocurrency by Iran is seen as a plan to ease the country's economic crisis, and circumvent U.S.-led sanctions.

Meanwhile, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro claimed its cryptocurrency Petro evoked overwhelming response on the first day on Tuesday and $735 million was raised within 20 hours of pre-sale. He hopes the introduction of Petro would help to ease the country's economic crisis, and circumvent sanctions.

Venezuela's has been reeling under pressure of the US sanctions, falling oil revenue and the plunging value of its currency, the bolivar.

by RTT Staff Writer

