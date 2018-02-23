Futures Suggest Moderately Higher Opening For Wall Street

There are no major economic announcements on Friday. Earnings reports are also tapering down. Investors are keenly waiting for a slew of Fed speeches.

Asian shares closed higher, while European shares are trading in the red. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher.

As of 6.30 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 88 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 6.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 19.50 points.

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Thursday. The Nasdaq edged down 8.14 points or 0.1 percent to 7,210.09, the Dow climbed 164.70 points or 0.7 percent to 24,962.48 and the S&P 500 inched up 2.63 points or 0.1 percent at 2,703.96.

On the economic front, the Baker-Hughes Rig count for the week will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the previous week, the North American Rig Count were 1293, and the U.S. rig count were 975.

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren and New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will participate in a discussion on the report "A Skeptical View of the Impact of the Fed's Balance Sheet" at the 2018 U.S. Monetary Policy Forum Annual Conference held by the University of Chicago Booth School of Business,in New York at 10.15 am ET.

At 1.30 pm ET, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester will participate in the review.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak on the "Outlook on the Economy and the Implications for Monetary Policy" in Los Angeles, with audience and media Q&A at 3.40 pm ET.

In the corporate segment, Sanofi said that the waiting period under the HSR Act, applicable to Sanofi's proposed acquisition of Bioverativ Inc. has been expired and the condition to the Offer relating to antitrust approvals has been satisfied.

Reinsurer Swiss Re reported a sharp decline in fiscal 2017 profit, hurt mainly by $4.7 billion losses related natural catastrophes, as well as weak premiums written. However, the company announced higher dividend. For the year, net income plunged to $331 million from last year's $3.56 billion. Earnings per share were $1.03, down from $10.72 last year.

Asian stocks finished higher on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index closed up 20.47 points or 0.63 percent at 3,289.02 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed 301.49 points or 0.97 percent higher at 31,267.17.

Japanese shares eked out modest gains as bond regained stability. The Nikkei average rose 156.34 points or 0.72 percent to 21,892.78, while the broader Topix index closed 0.82 percent higher at 1,760.53.

Australian stocks extended gains for the third straight session, with mining and energy stocks leading the surge after oil prices rose around 1.5 percent Thursday.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 48.90 points or 0.82 percent to 5,999.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 47.50 points or 0.78 percent at 6,105.20.

European shares are trading lower. The CAC 40 of France is down 11.99 points or 0.23 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 6.02 points or 0.06 percent. FTSE 100 of England is down 16.21 points or 0.22 percent. Swiss Market Index is slipping 54.18 points or 0.60 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50, that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.06 percent.

