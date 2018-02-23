Robinhood App Rolls Out Bitcoin, Ethereum Trading In 5 U.S. States

Mobile trading app Robinhood on Thursday launched Bitcoin and Ethereum trading for the first set of customers of its Crypto platform.

In a blog post, the company said all the investments will be free of commission. Robinhood plans to gradually give access to Robinhood customers residing in the US states of California, Massachusetts, Missouri, Montana, and New Hampshire. The company intends to launch crypto trading functionality in many more states later.

Robinhood said its investors can monitor and track market data for 16 cryptocurrencies, which also include bitcoin cash, litecoin, and ripple, among others.

It was on January 25 that the company announced Robinhood Crypto, its digital currency platform, which allows customers to monitor and invest in cryptocurrencies, options, stocks, and ETFs, all on the same platform.

The US stocks brokerage app said it has 4 million users and well over $100 billion in transaction volume on brokerage platform, leading to over $1 billion in commissions saved in equity trades. This is higher than the 3 million users reported in November 2017.

Palo Alto -based Robinhood, which offers a wide range of stock brokerage services, also introduced Robinhood Feed for its customers to discuss cryptocurrencies, news, and market swings, in real-time. The service is available to a limited number of people on the platform.

Robinhood co-founder Vlad Tenev reportedly told earlier that the company was not offering exchange services, rather it would existing exchanges to facilitate trades, listing them in aggregate through the Robinhood app.

