Futures Pointing To Initial Strength On Wall Street - U.S. Commentary

Following the mixed performance seen in the previous session, stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the , with the Dow futures up by 92 points.

A continued drop by treasury yields may generate early buying interest on Wall Street, with the ten-year yield pulling back further off the four-year closing high set on Wednesday.

Trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as a lack of major U.S. economic data is likely to keep some traders on the sidelines.

Remarks by several Federal Reserve officials may impact trading amid lingering concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

Meanwhile, traders may look ahead to the release of a slew of economic data next week, including reports on new home sales, durable goods orders, consumer confidence, personal income and spending, and manufacturing activity.

Among individual stocks, shares of Blue Buffalo (BUFF) are moving sharply higher in pre-market trading after the natural pet food maker agreed to be acquired by General Mills (GIS) for approximately $8 billion in cash.

Information company Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is also seeing significant pre-market strength after reporting better than expected fiscal first quarter results and providing upbeat guidance. HPE also announced a 50 percent dividend increase.

On the other hand, shares of Wingstop (WING) may come under pressure after the chicken wing restaurant reported better than expected fourth quarter results but provided disappointing guidance.

Financial software developer Intuit (INTU) may also move to the downside after reporting fiscal second quarter earnings that beat estimates but providing a weak outlook for the current quarter.

After seeing strength for much of the session, stocks turned mixed in afternoon trading on Thursday. The Dow and the S&P 500 managed to end the day in positive territory, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq edged modestly lower.

While the Nasdaq dipped 8.14 points or 0.1 percent to 7,210.09, the Dow climbed 164.70 points or 0.7 percent to 24,962.48 and the S&P 500 inched up 2.63 points or 0.1 percent at 2,703.96.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.7 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have turned mixed on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is just above the unchanged line and the German DAX Index is up by 0.3 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slipping $0.03 to $62.74 a barrel after jumping $1.09 to $62.77 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after inching up $0.60 to $1,332.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $1.20 to $1,331.50 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 106.80 yen compared to the 106.75 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.2296 compared to yesterday's $1.2330.

