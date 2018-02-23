Citigroup Merger Guru: I'm Outta Here

Citigroup Inc.'s (C) co-head of mergers and acquisitions, Peter Tague, is leaving the company, according to media reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tague has been co-head of Global M&A at Citigroup since March 2012, alongside Cary Kochman and Mark Shafir. His promotion to the post came as the bank's advisory business was struggling to compete with those of other Wall Street giants at that time.

According to Dealogic, Tague has helped propel Citi higher in the adviser rankings, from seventh in 2013 to fourth in 2017. The division reported revenues of $311 million in 2017, marking its second-highest ever revenues.

Dealogic noted that the fourth quarter of 2017 was the fifth biggest quarter for global merger and acquisitions on record with $1.16 trillion, despite total 2017 global M&A volume of $3.69 trillion declining amid economic and political uncertainty.

Tague, aged 51, has been with Citigroup or one of its predecessors since the late 1990s. It was not immediately clear what Tague intends to do after he leaves Citigroup.

Citigroup's Global M&A business will continue to be run by Kochman and Shafir.

by RTT Staff Writer

